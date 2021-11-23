Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.3% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $304.04. 91,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.03. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $200.77 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

