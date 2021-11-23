Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $445.50. 869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,976. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $322.50 and a 12-month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

