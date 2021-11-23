Ayro (AYRO) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ayro to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ayro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ayro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ayro Competitors
|212
|637
|720
|33
|2.36
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Ayro and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ayro
|$1.60 million
|-$10.76 million
|-2.45
|Ayro Competitors
|$3.72 billion
|$380.23 million
|3.17
Ayro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Ayro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ayro
|-1,132.94%
|-39.98%
|-37.75%
|Ayro Competitors
|-71.97%
|-77.88%
|-13.61%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
21.0% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Ayro has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Ayro competitors beat Ayro on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Ayro Company Profile
AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
