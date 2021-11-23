Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Trading Down 13.9%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares were down 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 24.00 and last traded at 24.00. Approximately 4,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,114,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.86.

Backblaze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.