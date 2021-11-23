BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.