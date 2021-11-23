Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNCZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco BPM presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

