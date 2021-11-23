Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.50 million-$485.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.06 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.85.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. 9,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,750. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88, a PEG ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.