Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

