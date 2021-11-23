Bank of America Corp DE Buys 30,125 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Chemours worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemours stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

