Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 156.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG3 Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 49.1% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 253.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

