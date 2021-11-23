Bank of America Corp DE Sells 239,399 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.75% of ChromaDex worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDXC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $349.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.