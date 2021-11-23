Bank of America Corp DE Sells 328,356 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 328,356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,434 shares of company stock worth $1,736,224. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

