Bank of America Corp DE Sells 33,576 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $927.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

