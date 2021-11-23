Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

