Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$157.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.95.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$138.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$93.33 and a 12 month high of C$140.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5710272 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Insiders sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474 over the last quarter.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

