Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of BNS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,546. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $68.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,867 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

