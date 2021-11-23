Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Baozun to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Baozun has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baozun stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baozun were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

