Barclays (LON:BARC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.96

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.96 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 195.32 ($2.55). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 194.74 ($2.54), with a volume of 24,933,790 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 182.96. The firm has a market cap of £32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

