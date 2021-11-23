Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.54) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 398.30 ($5.20).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 347.80 ($4.54) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.29. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

