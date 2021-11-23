Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,824 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 86,467 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $1,753,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,050,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $21,739,000 after buying an additional 148,126 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,708,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $97,295,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

