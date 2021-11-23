Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 272.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

