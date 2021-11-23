BCK Partners Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BCK Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $338.12. 429,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,697,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.90 and a 200-day moving average of $287.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

