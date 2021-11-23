Beacon Financial Group Buys 126 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.04. 2,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.53. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

