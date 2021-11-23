Beacon Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.78. The company had a trading volume of 670,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,322,688. The firm has a market cap of $781.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

