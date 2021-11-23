Beacon Financial Group Has $1.80 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.54. 69,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company has a market cap of $426.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

