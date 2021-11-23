Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,037. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.85 and its 200-day moving average is $246.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

