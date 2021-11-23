Berenberg Bank Lowers Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Price Target to GBX 690

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 690 ($9.01) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
LON:WINE opened at GBX 633 ($8.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £464.87 million and a PE ratio of -45.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 739.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 786.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 491.17 ($6.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 914 ($11.94).
About Naked Wines
