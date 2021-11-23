Berenberg Bank Lowers Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Price Target to GBX 690

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 690 ($9.01) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LON:WINE opened at GBX 633 ($8.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £464.87 million and a PE ratio of -45.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 739.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 786.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 491.17 ($6.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 914 ($11.94).

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

