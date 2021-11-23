Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

