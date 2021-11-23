Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,245 ($42.40) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,710.86 ($35.42).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,963 ($38.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,190.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,260.85.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($41.52), for a total transaction of £447,653.08 ($584,861.61). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,432 ($44.84), for a total value of £241,956 ($316,117.06). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,186 shares of company stock valued at $92,902,708.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

