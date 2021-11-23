Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 6,630,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $140,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,783.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $1,321,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,925 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 47.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.