Berkshire Money Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,485 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,327,000 after buying an additional 483,116 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,611,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,343,000.

BATS ITB traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,864 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

