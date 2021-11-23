Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 174.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 164,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

