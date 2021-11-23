Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.15 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.73.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $887,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $2,803,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,998 shares of company stock worth $45,402,270. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.