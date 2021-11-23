Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 547 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

