Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 137.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS stock opened at $345.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $353.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.53.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

