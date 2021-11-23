Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 99.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

