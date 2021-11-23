Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.