Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

