BFT Financial Group LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $244.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $243.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

