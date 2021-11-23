BFT Financial Group LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $143.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

