Bifrost (BFC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $388.11 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market capitalization of $388.11 million and approximately $25.62 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded 80.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00072769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.44 or 0.07505187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,412.54 or 1.00383984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,101,749 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

