BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler Buys 100,000 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Kotler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDSI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 46,881 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

