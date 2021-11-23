BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.31.
BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $321.71 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.20 and a 200-day moving average of $273.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.