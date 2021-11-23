BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.31.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $321.71 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.20 and a 200-day moving average of $273.82.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

