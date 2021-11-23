Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops One Day Volume of $17.68 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $56.50 or 0.00100219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $989.55 million and $17.68 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.42 or 0.00454835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.00210809 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004535 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

