Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $71,648.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.