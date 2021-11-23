BlackHat (BLKC) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $321,671.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00073813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00089964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.13 or 0.07465755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,496.68 or 1.00196741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

