Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BXSL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE BXSL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,430. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

