Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BXSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

