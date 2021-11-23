Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BXSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $34.62.
In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.