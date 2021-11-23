Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and $842,431.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.10 or 0.07473046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,189.62 or 0.99667054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.