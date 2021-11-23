Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Receives $23.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of BLND stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 42,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,608. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.